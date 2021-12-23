In brief: ‘John Wick 4’ pushed back, Critics Choice Awards postponed, and more

Sorry, John Wick fans — you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise. In a teaser released Wednesday, Lionsgate announced that John Wick: Chapter 4 — Hagakure will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. It was initially scheduled for a May 27, 2022 release…

Atlanta finally has a return date. After a three-year hiatus, the award-winning Donald Glover series will kick off its third season on March 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. The premiere event will air the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, which will take place almost entirely in Europe as we find the characters in the midst of a successful European tour. You can catch a teaser-trailer for the new season during ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games on Christmas Day…

The wait is almost over for a slew of HBO Max shows held up due to production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The streaming service released a new sizzle reel on Wednesday revealing a slew of shows coming in 2022, including the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, the Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, season four of Westworld, season three of Barry, and second seasons of The Flight Attendant and Euphoria. Major 2021 films like Free Guy, F9 and The Last Duel will also hit HBO Max next year, along with new releases like The Father of the Bride remake, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Hunt, House Party and Moonshot. Premiere dates have yet to be announced…

Michael Keaton is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film, for HBO Max’s superhero feature Batgirl, according to Variety. He would star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s been tapped to play the titular role. While plot details have been kept under wraps, the film centers on the heroine, whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon — played by J.K. Simmons, reprising his role from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Brendan Fraser will play Firefly, a sociopathic villain with a passion for pyrotechnics. Batgirl is slated for a 2022 release…

The Critics Choice Association has decided to postpone this year’s Critics Choice Awards due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and its Omicron variant. “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022,” the CCA announced Wednesday evening. “We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority”…

