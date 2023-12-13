In Brief: ‘Hightown’ ending with season three, ‘Love Is Blind’ renewed, and more

The Starz crime drama Hightown will end with upcoming third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, starring Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymond as a woman “trying to stay sober while taking on the opioid crisis sweeping Cape Cod,” per Starz, is the latest series canceled at the premium cable network, joining Blindspotting, Heels, Run the World and The Venery of Samantha Bird. Hightown returns for its third and final season January 26…

Deadline reports the voice cast of Netflix’s animated reboot of the 1970s Norman Lear sitcom Good Times will include JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Marsai Martin, Slink Johnson, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola and Jay Pharoah — who portrayed original Evans family member J.J. Evans, originally played by Jimmie Walker, in ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times. Lear, who passed away on December 5, will also make a guest appearance, per the outlet. The animated Good Times follows the fourth generation of the Evans family, who find making ends meet is still a struggle, even after all these years…

Netflix has ordered two more season of its hit unscripted series Love Is Blind, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show brings together 30 singles who are looking for love — but there’s a catch: the singles won’t be able to see what the other person looks like until they get engaged. The upcoming sixth season, premiering Valentine’s Day, February 14, will feature a group of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina…

