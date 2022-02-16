In Brief: ‘Halo’ gets renewed before its debut; New trailer for next ‘Downton Abbey’ film, and more

Even before the anticipated series’ March 24 premiere, Paramount+ has renewed the series video game adaptation Halo for a second season. Calling it “a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount+ said, “we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month.” The series stars American Gods‘ Pablo Schreiber as super-soldier Master Chief, as well as Designated Survivor‘s Natascha McElhone, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Bokeem Woodbine, and The Witcher, among others…

Focus Features on Monday released the first full trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the follow-up to 2019’s feature adaptation of the popular TV series. The film reunites original cast members Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Imelda Staunton “as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa,” according to the official logline. Hannibal‘s Hugh Dancy, Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Laura Haddock, 300‘s Dominic West, and Catch Me If You Can‘s Nathalie Baye also star. Downton Abbey: A New Era opens in theaters May 20…

Barry, the HBO comedy created, executive-produced and starring Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, will return for an eight-part third season this Sunday, April 24th, the premium cable outlet announced on Tuesday. Hader plays the titular character, a depressed hitman from the Midwest who’s sent to Los Angeles to kill an aspiring actor, but decides instead to ditch his life of crime to become an actor himself. Henry Winkler co-stars, along with Stephen Root…

Showtime has renewed Billions for a seventh season, according to Variety. Picking up where season six left off, with Chuck, played by Paul Giamatti, forced to develop a new strategy now that Axe, portrayed by Damian Lewis is gone and and replaced by Corey Stolli’s character, Michael Prince. All the players, including Wags, Wendy, Taylor, Sacker and Chuck Senior — played respectively by David Costabile, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad and Jeffrey DeMunn — must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. Additionally, Daniel Breaker, who stars as Scooter, has been upped to series regular. Season six of Billions premiered January 23, with new episodes airing every Sunday on Showtime…

Deadline reports HBO Max’s A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the beloved 1983 film, A Christmas Story, has inked original cast members Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb — who played Randy, Scut Farkus, Flick and Schwartz, respectively. They will join Peter Billingsley, who will play the adult version of his A Christmas Story character, Ralph, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. This will mark Petrella’s first film since his scene-stealing role as Randy in the original…

A Quiet Place Part III is officially a go at Paramount, with a target release date of 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Krasinski, who co-wrote, directed and starred in the first film and wrote and directed the second installment, announced the news on Tuesday. There was no announcement as to who would write and direct the new film. The first A Quiet Place movie grossed $340.9 million worldwide, while A Quiet Place II, released during the COVID-19 pandemic, managed a deliver an impressive $297 million globally…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.