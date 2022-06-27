In Brief: ‘General Hospital’ cleans up at Daytime Emmys, and more

ABC’s General Hospital led the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards with five wins for best drama series, including supporting actor and actress honors for Jeff Kober and Kelly Thiebaud, respectively; Nicholas Chavez for young performer in a drama series; and the drama’s writing team. Best actor and actress trophies went to The Bold and the Beautiful’s John McCook and The Young and the Restless’ Mishael Morgan, respectively — the latter making history as the first Black actress to win in the category. The Kelly Clarkson Show won a pair of awards for best entertainment talk show and best entertainment talk show host; Tamron Hall also won for informative talk show host. Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts won for best informative talk show; Steve Harvey won best game show host for Family Feud; and Jeopardy! earned best game show honors. The full list of winners can be found at TheEmmys.tv/daytime…

Deadline reports Hulu has canceled Woke, its hybrid live-action-animated original comedy series inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight, after two seasons. Woke follows Keef, an African-American cartoonist — played by Lamorne Morris — who is on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected event changes his life, and he must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, without destroying what he’s already built…

Sutton Foster will miss some performances of The Music Man after announcing on Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19. “Hi everybody I just wanted to let everyone know that today, this morning, I tested positive for Covid,” Sutton, 47, shared in a video posted on Instagram. “I just send all my love to everybody at the Winter Garden and to all of you. Stay healthy, stay safe and see you soon,” she added. Foster’s co-star, Hugh Jackman, tested positive for COVID-19 in December…

