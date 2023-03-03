In Brief: ‘Funny Girl’ reveals final performance; ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ to end, and more

Star Trek: Discovery will end with the upcoming fifth season, set to debut in early 2024, Paramount+ announced Thursday. The streamer will also honor the show, which premiered in 2017, with events planned in certain key markets throughout the year leading up to the final season’s release. Further details will be released at a later date. Season 5, per the show’s logline, will find Sonequa Martin-Green‘s Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew “uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it”…

John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu will lead the cast of Paul Fieig‘s new action-comedy Grand Death Lotto, coming to Amazon Prime Video. The film, per the streamer, is set “in the very near future,” in which “the Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California. The only catch? Kill the winner before sundown and you can legally claim their prize.” Awkwafina plays new LA transplant Katie, who “accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel — portrayed by Cena — to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion-dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis — played by Liu — who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission”…

“Thank you and goodnight.” So ends the teaser trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s upcoming fifth and final season, debuting April 14 on Amazon Prime Video. Three episodes will release at launch, with the remaining seven episodes releasing weekly on Fridays. Season 5 will find Midge, again played by Rachel Brosnahan, “closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away,” per Amazon. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also stars stars four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub and three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, along with Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Reid Scott…

The Broadway revival of Funny Girl, starring Lea Michele, has extended its Broadway run but will deliver its final performance Sunday, September 3, 2023 — almost exactly a year after the Glee alum joined the cast — the show announced on Thursday. The revival first opened in April 2022 with Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice. Both she and Jane Lynch — who was replaced by Tovah Feldshuh as Fanny’s mother — left the show in August, amid poor reviews and lackluster turnout. The production will embark on tour in September, starting Providence, R.I., before continuing to more than 30 North American cities…

