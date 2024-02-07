In Brief: Fox renews ‘Animal Control’ for season 3, and more

Ahead of its season 2 premiere, Animal Control has been renewed for a third season by Fox. The Joel McHale-led series, about a group of animal control workers, also stars Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Alvina August, Kelli Ogmundson and Gerry Dee. The series premiere of Animal Control marked Fox’s most-streamed debut in network history and most-streamed comedy episode ever in the network’s history, according to the network, averaging 5.2 million multiplatform viewers, including 2.6 million on Hulu …

Tyne Daly was forced to back out of her starring role in the Broadway revival of Doubt after she was unexpectedly hospitalized. “Tyne Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care; she is thankfully expected to make a full recovery,” the Roundabout Theatre Company posted Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. She’ll be replaced by Amy Ryan, who takes over the role of Sister Aloysius in the revival of the John Patrick Shanley play, which also stars Liev Schreiber and Zoe Kazan. Opening night has been postponed to March 7 — a week later than its planned February 29 debut …

AMC Networks on Tuesday announced that the critically acclaimed series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire returns for its second season May 12 on AMC and AMC+. Further, Billions star David Costabile has joined the production as a guest star, according to the network. Meanwhile, season 2 of another Rice adaptation, Mayfair Witches, is currently filming with Fatal Attraction‘s Alyssa Jirrels cast as a season regular. A third series is also in development, based on the intriguing secret society The Talamasca, which has been featured in several of Rice’s classic novels …

