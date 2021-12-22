In brief: Fox cancels New Year’s Eve special, Annie Awards nominations announced, and more

The International Animated Film Society revealed the nominees for its 49th Annie Awards on Tuesday, and Netflix leads leads the pack with 52 nominations, followed by Disney with 29 between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for Arcane, its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game League of Legends. The Mitchells vs. The Machines earned eight nods, with the streaming service’s limited series Maya and the Three, has seven. Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon led all content with 10 nominations, followed by Encanto, which picked up nine. Lin-Manuel Miranda is a double nominee for feature music. He’s nominated Germaine Franco for Encanto as well as for his work on Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix’s Vivo, alongside Alex Lacamoire. The complete list of nominees can be found here...

FX has set February 23 for the season five premiere of its hit drama series Snowfall, according to Deadline. The series, co-created by the late John Singleton takes place in 1980s South Central, Los Angeles, where the crack epidemic has taken over, as Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris, expands his California drug empire. Snowfall‘s fourth season was the cable net’s most-watched series of 2021…

Fox has scratched its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 production in New York due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” Fox Entertainment said in a statement obtained by Variety. Joel McHale and Ken Jeong were set to co-host the program, alongside special correspondent Kelly Osbourne. Musical performances by Billy Idol, Imagine Dragons, Pink, Maroon 5 and others were also set to appear…

Actress Sally Anne Howes has died at age 91, Variety reports, citing a tweet from Howes’ nephew. A Tony-nominated stage and musical theater star for most of her career, which spanned more than 50 years, the British actress and singer is best know to most for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke in the 1968 children’s musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, about a magical flying car, based on the novel by James Bond creator Ian Fleming. Howes died December 19…

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.