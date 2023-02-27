In Brief: ‘Everything Everywhere’ snags key industry win, and more

The 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards took place over the weekend, with Everything Everywhere All at Once taking home the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures – an honor that has typically predicted which film wins Best Picture at the Oscars. White Lotus and The Bear won top television honors, for drama and comedy, respectively…

Actor Michael Mando has been fired from the Apple TV+ show Sinking Spring after getting into an altercation with a co-star, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The former Better Call Saul actor has reportedly been recast, with Narcos alum Wagner Moura taking on the role. Mando was supposed to star in the eight-episode Ridley Scott series opposite Brian Tyree Henry…

Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent has died at age 92, Deadline reports. Pinsent appeared in more than 150 projects over the course of his career, gaining recognition for his role in Away from Her, as well as voicing Babar the Elephant in Babar: The Movie and the series Babar and the Adventures of Badou. His family confirmed to Deadline that he passed away peacefully in his sleep. “Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath,” his family said in a statement…

