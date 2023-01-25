In Brief: ‘Elvis’ headed back to theaters following Oscar noms, and more

The Walking Dead’s Michael Cudlitz will play a new version of Lex Luthor in season 3 of the of CW’s Superman & Lois. Cudlitz confirmed the news, first reported by Entertainment Weekly, on Twitter, writing, “Holy Crap !!! ……. Cannot wait to join this amazing cast.” Les, per his official character description, is “known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp,” but to the criminal underworld as “a brutal psychopath” who, after dropping out of the public eye, re-emerges “hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him” — Superman and Lois Lane — played respectively by played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Superman & Lois season 3 premieres March 14 on The CW…

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which picked up eight Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, will return to theaters nationwide for a special limited engagement in select locations this Friday, January 27. The film, starring Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, received Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor in a Lead Role for Butler, as well as for Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hairstyling and Sound. Elvis is currently streaming on HBO Max, alongside the 30-minute special Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen…

NBC has ordered a pilot for the medical drama Wolf, from Greg Berlanti and Andy Serkis, according to Variety. The potential series, inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars, by the late Oliver Sacks, “follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health,” per the official description…

