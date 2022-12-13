In Brief: ‘Dune: Part Two’ wraps, ‘Minx’ dropped by HBO, and more

With a selfie to his Instagram, Timothée Chalamet announced on Monday that Dune: Part Two has finished principal photography. The photo shows the star shirtless, smiling with his father, Marc, with both holding up two fingers to the camera, and it generated more than 1.8 million likes in a matter of hours. “DUNE 2 WRAPPED,” Chalamet captioned simply, adding “with desert dad!!!” The photo was snapped in the sands of Abu Dhabi, UAE, subbing for the desert planet Arrakis. Dune: Part Two, the follow-up to the Oscar-winning 2021 film, will again star Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin; Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Javier Bardem will also star when the movie opens November 3, 2023…

HBO has reversed course and canceled the 1970s-set Minx as the series was about to finish shooting its second season. According to Variety, producer Lionsgate will look for a new home for the well-reviewed show, which starred Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond as a pair trying to get an erotic magazine for women off the ground…

HBO has released the trailer to its upcoming series White House Plumbers, about the bungled burglary that led to the Watergate scandal that ended Richard Nixon‘s presidency. The series, from Veep executive producer David Mandel, has Woody Harrelson playing E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy, and in the trailer we see the “men of action” being recruited to surveil Nixon’s Democrat opponents at the Watergate hotel, and the burglars’ eventual arrest… (Video contains uncensored profanity)

Angelo Badalamenti, the composer who worked with director David Lynch for his films Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, as well as his series Twin Peaks, has died. Badalamenti’s great nephew noted the passing with a black-and-white photo of the Brooklyn-born, Grammy-winning composer, noting, “My great uncle Angelo Badalamenti has crossed the barrier onto another plane of existence,” calling him, “A true musical and artistic inspiration for me and countless others,” who worked with musical acts from Michael Jackson to Anthrax. Badalamenti was 85…

Stuart Margolin, the Emmy-winning character actor best known for playing con man Evelyn “Angel” Martin opposite James Garner on The Rockford Files, died Monday, his stepson and The Unit actor Max Martini announced on Instagram. Margolin was 82. His other credits include the Blake Edwards films S.O.B. and A Fine Mess, The Stone Killer, Death Wish alongside Charles Bronson and The Gambler, with James Caan. On TV, Margolin directed and/or appeared in shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Wonder Woman, Touched by an Angel, The Love Boat, Magnum, P.I., Northern Exposure, Quantum Leap and The Rockford Files…

