In Brief: ‘Drew Barrymore’ gets renewed, and more

Stephen Colbert will executive produce a TV adaptation of the late Roger Zelazny’s beloved fantasy novels The Chronicles of Amber, according to Variety. The 10-book series follows the story of Corwin, who is said to “awaken on Earth with no memory, but soon finds he is a prince of a royal family that has the ability to travel through different dimensions of reality — called ‘shadows’ — and rules over the one true world, Amber.” George R.R. Martin cited the books as an influence for Game of Thrones, and recently expressed an interest in seeing the books brought to the screen…

NBC has given a pilot order to Murder by the Book, a drama series starring Good Girls alum Retta. Per the network, the plot line follows “A big city Instafamous book reviewer” who “takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.” Besides her role as Ruby in Good Girls, Retta’s also known for playing Donna Meagle in Parks & Recreation. She’s also guest-starred in TV’s of Tuca & Bertie, DuckTales, Big Mouth, Drunk History and Kroll Show, and in the films Good Boys, Where’s the Money and Sex Ed…

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed through the 2023-2024 season on the CBS Stations, CBS Media Ventures announced on Tuesday. The daytime chat show averages 1.21 million viewers — up nearly half a million viewers year to year — and ranks as syndication’s #4 talk show, according to CBS Media Ventures. Host Drew Barrymore‘s guests this season have included President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in their first joint sit-down in daytime, as well as George Clooney, Kate Hudson, Adam Sandler, Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz, Tyler Perry and Susan Sarandon…

Craig Ferguson is eyeing a return to the talk show arena, according to Deadline. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson will feature the former host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, joined by his friends as they “review the shocking, surprising and hilarious moments of the week’s shows.” Ferguson left The Late Late Show in 2014 and was succeeded by James Corden. Since then, he’s hosted the syndicated Celebrity Name Game, ABC’s The Hustler and History’s Join or Die. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson is currently seeking a TV home…

