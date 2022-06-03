In Brief: ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel to Disney+ June 22, and more

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ June 22. The film’s main stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez made the announcement in a :45 video clip released by the streaming service on Thursday. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams — has crossed the $800 million mark at the worldwide box office. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

20th Century Fox on Thursday released the official trailer for The Princess, premiering July 21 on Hulu. The feature, per the studio, is “an action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world” starring The Kissing Booth‘s Joey King as “a beautiful, strong-willed princess who refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, and is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.” Princess also stars Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo…(Trailer contains censored profanity.)

Variety reports that Will & Grace alum Megan Mullally and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place vet Jason Mantzoukas have joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Disney+’s series adaptation based on Rick Riordan‘s bestselling Percy Jackson books. Mullally and Mantzoukas will appear in recurring roles, along with Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman and Timm Sharp. They join previously announced series lead Walker Scobell and recently announced co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. The series follows the titular hero, a 12-year-old — played by Scobell — who finds out he’s actually the son of Greek god Poseidon. Accused of stealing a lightning bolt from Zeus himself, Percy goes on a quest to recover it. The series kicks off production in Vancouver. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

A few weeks after its season three finale, HBO has given a fourth-season renewal to Robin Thede‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend star with Thede. Guest stars in the third season included Ava DuVernay, Michael Ealy, David Alan Grier, Daphne Reid, Tommy Davidson, Raven-Symoné and Wayne Brady, among others…

There’s hope for Magnum P.I. fans still reeling from the CBS’ surprise cancellation of the show last month. Deadline reports talks are underway for NBC and/or USA Network to potentially carry the series starring Jay Hernandez. An arrangement still is being figured out, but the outlet says one scenario is for new episodes to air on NBC while USA would run previous seasons of the action drama, a reboot of the 1980s Tom Selleck series…





