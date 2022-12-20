In Brief: Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and Emma Roberts in ‘Maybe I Do’, trailer and more

Vertical Entertainment dropped the first official trailer for their new multi-generational rom-com Maybe I Do, starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy on Monday. The movie follows Michelle and Allen — played by Roberts and Bracey, respectfully — who need to decide if their relationship is heading towards wedding bells and decide to introduce their parents to each other. However, their parents already know each other well — intimately well. The film is slated to hit theaters January 27…

The milestone season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will include a blast from the past, having contestants recreate the very first challenge from season 1, which saw the contestants pose for photos while being sprayed in the face with water. The 15th season will also have the biggest prize in the show’s history, standing at $200,000 and will include guest judges like Ariana Grande, Marin Morris, Ross Mathews, Ali Wong, Janelle Monáe, Julia Garner, and more. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 debuts Friday, January 6 on MTV…

On Monday, Disney’s Onyx Collective announced the film Bruiser, starring Trevante Rhodes and Jayln Hall, will premiere February 24 on Hulu. The short film, which debuted in theaters December 2, is a story “about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity,” per the announcement. It tells the story of 14-year-old Darious — played by Hall — who “explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm, his strict but loving father, and Porter (Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety”…Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

