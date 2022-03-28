In Brief: ‘Diana: The Musical’ “leads” The Razzies, and more

As has been their tradition, The Razzie Awards announced their picks for the worst film of 2021 on Saturday — a night before the Oscars — and Netflix’s filmed version of the Princess Diana Broadway musical, Diana, won the most Razzies, taking home five trophies, including worst picture, actress, supporting actress, director and screenplay. Warner Bros.’ Space Jam revival received the second highest number of Razzies — three — with star LeBron James walking off with worst actor dishonors. Space Jam: A New Legacy also won for worst screen couple and remake, rip-off or sequel. Will Smith, who’s won four Razzies over the course of his career, got its Redeeemer Award for his role in King Richard — though this was bestowed before his Oscars outburst. See the full list here…

The Goldbergs‘ Wendi McLendon-Covey has closed a new deal to return to the popular ABC sitcom, according to Deadline. The network hasn’t officially renewed the series, but with her signing, a pickup seems likely. McLendon-Covey has emerged as the lead of The Goldbergs after the comedy lost two core cast members — George Segal, who died last spring, and Jeff Garlin, who exited in December following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations…

Deadline reports Spider-Man: No Way Home reached a rare domestic box office milestone on Sunday, becoming one of only three movies in Hollywood history to reach $800M, after 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, with $936.6M and $858.3 million, respectively. Additionally, the film — starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch — sold over 2.1 million units in the U.S. during its first week of digital release, according to the outlet. No Way Home, which debuted on digital platforms 88 days after its theatrical release for $19.99, has grabbed close to $42 million…

