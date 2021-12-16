In Brief: ‘Cyrano’ premiere cancelled over COVID; Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’ first look, and more

Thursday’s Los Angeles premiere of Cyrano has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. “Out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape, United Artists Releasing has decided to postpone the Los Angeles premiere of CYRANO,” the studio said in a statement obtained by Variety on Wednesday. “While we will no longer be hosting a red carpet or after-party, you are welcome to still attend the screening of CYRANO on December 16th,” the statement continued, adding “All COVID protocols will be followed,” including proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. A red carpet prior to the screening was to have included appearances by stars Haley Bennett, Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr. No new date for a red carpet premiere has been announced…

Hulu on Tuesday revealed a first look photo and premiere date for the upcoming limited series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried. The Dropout follows the story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, played by Seyfried, “an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong,” per the streaming service. In 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Holmes and the now-defunct health technology company’s COO, Ramesh Balwani, on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for distributing blood tests with falsified results to consumers, charges on which Holmes is currently standing trial. The Dropout premieres with three episodes on March 3rd, with new episodes stream weekly thereafter…

Good Trouble‘s Odelya Halevi has joined the cast of NBC’s Law & Order revival, according to Deadline. She’ll play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun in what’s being billed as Law & Order‘s 21st season. Halevi joins fellow Law & Order newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, who plays an NYPD detective, Hugh Dancy, who also plays an assistant district attorney, and Camryn Manheim, who portrays Lt. Kate Dixon. Law & Order alum Anthony Anderson also reprises his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, and Sam Waterston has been in negotiations to return as DA Jack McCoy. The Law & Order revival premieres February 24…

