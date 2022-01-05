In Brief: Chris Evans to play Gene Kelly; More COVID drama for ‘The View’, and more

Chris Evans, star of Marvel’s Captain America and Avengers films, is reportedly in talks to play the late Hollywood song-and-dance legend and Singin’ in the Rain star Gene Kelly in an upcoming untitled film project based on an original idea of Evans’, according to Deadline. The film is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the movie star while working on his next film. Evans would also co-produce the as yet untitled project, with Rian Johnson’s and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions set to produce alongside Gladiator, The Aviator and Skyfall screenwriter John Logan, who also will pen the script…

Following Monday’s announcement that Whoopi Goldberg would be sidelined from The View for a while after testing positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break, came the news on Tuesday co-host Sara Haines also would be absent due to having come into close contact with the virus. “Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three,” fellow panelist Joy Behar said, noting that Haines “feels fine” but that she’s “laying low today.” Haines appeared remotely from home Monday on the ABC daytime chat show. Tuesday’s panel was rounded out by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro. All of the panelists appeared remotely from their homes. Hostin has confirmed that she had COVID-19 over the holiday break and has since recovered…

The official trailer for Netflix’s Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, dropped on Tuesday. The new series from Queer Eye‘s grooming expert is described as “an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious” — everything from skyscrapers to bugs, and gender identity to snacks. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness features six half-hour-long episodes, debuting January 28 on Netflix…

The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby is in talks to replace Jodie Comer in Kitbag, Ridley Scott‘s historical drama for Apple, according to Deadline. She would play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix‘s Napoleon Bonaparte in the feature, which follows the Frenchman’s rise on the battlefield and in politics while focusing on his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. It was announced Tuesday that Comer, who recently starred in Scott’s The Last Duel, exited Kitbag over scheduling issues. Kirby will next be seen in the drama Italian Studies, which she also executive produced, slated for release in theaters and on demand on January 14…

