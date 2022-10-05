In Brief: Cast grows for HBO Max’s ‘Dune’ prequel series, and more

Emily Watson, who stars in the upcoming film God’s Creatures, along with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire actress Shirley Henderson have been tapped for lead roles in the HBO Max Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, according to Variety. The show, per its official logline, “follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.” Watson will play Valya Harkonnen and Henderson will play Tula Harkonnen, two sisters who have “risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit”…

Jonás Cuarón — the son of filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón — is set to direct Sony Pictures’ El Muerto, which will star Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny. The film, per The Hollywood Reporter, is about “a wrestler with superpowers passed down from generation to generation in a single family.” It follows El Muerto, a character originally from the Spider-Man universe, an antihero and the son of a luchador, or Mexican wrestler, and next in line to inherit the ancestral power of El Muerto. El Muerto will mark the first live-action Marvel Comics-based film to be led by a Latino character. The project is still in development…

Eva Longoria and George Lopez are set to star in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, a new, Latino-centric adaptation of Judith Viorst‘s best-selling children’s book, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new version “follows a Mexican American family who have recently lost their connection to each other and their roots, as they embark on an epic road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong,” according to the outlet. Longoria will play Alexander’s mother, “a travel writer who has lost her passion for work,” while Lopez has been cast as “the family’s grandfather, a tough biker”…

