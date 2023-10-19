In Brief: Burt Young dead at 83, and more

Burt Young, the tough guy actor best known for his role as Paulie, the butcher and brother of Talia Shire‘s Adrian in the Rocky movies, died October 8 in Los Angeles, his manager, Lynda Bensky, confirmed to ABC News. He was 83. No cause of death was given. “Burt was an actor of tremendous emotional range. He could make you cry and he could scare you to death. But the real pathos that I experienced was the poignancy of his soul. That’s where it came from,” Bensky said in a statement. Young appeared more than 160 films, including The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight, Cinderella Liberty, Chinatown and Back to School. His TV credits included M*A*S*H* and The Sopranos…

The trailer for George Clooney-helmed The Boys in the Boat dropped on Wednesday. Joel Edgerton stars in the film, based on Daniel James Brown’s #1 New York Times non-fiction bestseller about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team who competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. The Boys in the Boat is set for a Christmas Day, 2023 release…

Ahead of Élite‘s seventh season premiere on Friday, Netflix announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Spanish drama’s eighth season, announced back in July, will be its last. The series, which follows a group of working-class students at an elite high school and their relationships with their wealthier classmates, premiered to critical acclaim in 2018…

