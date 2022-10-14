In Brief: Broadway to honor Angela Lansbury, and more

Broadway will honor legendary six-time Tony-winning actress Angela Lansbury by dimming marquee lights on Saturday. “Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway’s most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said in a statement on Thursday. “It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles — from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd — just to name a few.” Lansbury died October 11 at the age of 96…

A TV adaptation of Herbert Asbury’s 1927 non-fiction book The Gangs of New York is in the works, with Martin Scorsese, who directed the 2002 feature adaptation of the book, attached to executive produce and helm the first two episodes, according to Deadline. Shantaram writer Brett Leonard penned the script. The project, which is searching for a premium/streaming outlet, would be a new take on the story with new characters that were not featured in the movie, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz, a source tells the entertainment website. Meanwhile, Scorsese is executive-producing the upcoming Hulu limited series The Devil in the White City…

Variety reports Disney+ has added three new cast members to Percy Jackson and the Olympians, its series adaptation based on Rick Riordan‘s bestselling Percy Jackson books: Adam Copeland — best known as WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Silicon Valley‘s Suzanne Cryer and The Flash‘s Jessica Parker Kennedy. Copeland will appear in a recurring guest star role as Ares, the god of War; Cryer will guest star as Echidna, the Mother of Monsters; and Kennedy will guest star as Medusa, the infamous gorgon. They join series stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries, and recurring stars Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman and Timm Sharp. The series follows the titular 12-year-old hero, played by Scobell, who learns he’s actually the son of Greek god Poseidon. Accused of stealing a lightning bolt from Zeus himself, Percy goes on a quest to recover it. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

Hulu has placed a 10-episode order for Interior Chinatown, a drama based on Charles Yu‘s award-winning book of the same name, according to Variety. Crazy Rich Asians‘ Jimmy O. Yang will star in the series as Willis Wu, “a background character…in a police procedural called ‘Black & White’ who has no idea of his leading man status. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, revealing certain family secrets and what it feels like to be in the spotlight,” per the outlet. Taiki Waititi will direct the pilot and as serve as a co-executive producer…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.