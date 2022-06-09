In Brief: Bob Saget tribute; Kevin Hart gets more ‘Heart’, and more

Peacock has renewed Kevin Hart‘s acclaimed series Hart to Heart for a second season, the streamer announced on Wednesday. “After an incredible first season of Heart to Heart, I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business,” Hart said in a statement. “There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else.” The guest list for season two, kicking off July 14, includes Pete Davidson, Simu Liu, Tracee Ellis Ross, JAY-Z, Saweetie, Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock and Seth McFarlane…

Hulu on Wednesday released a new teaser for Mike, “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson,” premiering August 25. The eight-episode series from I Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.” Moonlight‘s Trevante Rhodes and Fences‘ Russell Hornsby star, with guest stars Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier and Li Eubanks…

Five months after Bob Saget‘s tragic death, some of his friends are celebrating his life and legacy in a new Netflix special, Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget, launching Friday. Among those paying tribute are Saget’s former Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier, along with Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jim Carrey, Michael Keaton, Tim Allen, Jeff Ross, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz and Seth Green. Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, and their daughters Lara and Aubrey Saget are also on board. The 65-year-old comedian died January 9 in an Orlando hotel room of apparent head trauma following a stand-up performance… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Two years after its cancellation by AMC amid protests against police brutality, the reality show Live PD is set to return with a new name and a new television home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The program, renamed On Patrol: Live, will air on the independent cable and satellite TV channel Reelz. Live PD regular Sean Larkin will appear on the show, joined by Curtis Wilson, who had appeared on several Live PD episodes, along with host and executive producer Dan Abrams, who tells THR the new show will also feature civilian ride-alongs and new police departments, which “fundamentally changes the fabric of the show”…





Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.