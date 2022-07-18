In Brief: ‘Blindspotting’ vet heads to ‘Loki”s second season, and more

Blindspotting‘s Rafael Casal has landed a major role in Loki‘s upcoming second season, according to Deadline. The outlet cites a photo of Casal walking alongside stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, who play the titular character and Mobius, respectively. Loki, the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+ to date, became the first Marvel series for Disney+ to get a second season renewal, with season-one regulars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant also set to return. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Daniel Kaluuya recently offered an update on his upcoming Barney movie. The Get Out actor, who will produce and star in the film based on the beloved kids TV character Barney the Dinosaur, tells The Hollywood Reporter it’s still in early development and the script is being reworked. So why a film about a big purple dinosaur? “My last number of films have been so aligned to kind of what I stand for as a man,” he explains. “But there are a whole lot of things that I do as a man. I love kids’ films. How did everyone get into films? Watching kids’ films. I don’t want to restrict myself to the limitations of what I’m perceived as.” Kaluuya will next be seen in Jordan Peele‘s upcoming thriller, Nope, opening on Friday…

Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Woody Harrelson is in talks to join the cast of Lionsgate’s 70s-themed musical Sailing, from Rock of Ages creator Chris D’Arienzo, according to Deadline. The movie, per the outlet, “follows a bunch of musicians in the late 1970s as they discover the smooth sounds and smoother lifestyle that is yacht rock, the soft rock music genre that took over FM radio during that era”…

