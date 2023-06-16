In Brief: ‘Billions’ ending with season 7, and more

Billions will officially end with season 7, Showtime announced on Thursday. The 12 episode season is set to launch on Paramount+ August 11, before making its cable TV debut on Showtime August 13. In season 7, “alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends,” per the cable network. And Damian Lewis‘ Bobby Axelrod returns, “as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.” Billions also stars Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins…

NBC is bringing back Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, according to Deadline. Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, hosted by Peter Gross, premieres Saturday, October 7. The original series premiered on NBC in 1963, co-hosted by Marlon Perkins and Jim Fowler. It moved to syndication in 1971 and aired until 1988. It was revived in 2002 on Animal Planet, running through 2011. Gross succeeded Perkins, who retired in 1985. Perkins died in 1986, followed by Fowler in 2019…

Glenda Jackson, the two-time Oscar winner who took a break from acting to spend 23 years in the British Parliament before returning to acting, died peacefully after a brief illness at her home in Blackheath, London, her agent Lionel Larner announced in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. She was 87. Her many accolades included the best actress Oscar for 1969’s Women in Love and A Touch of Class in 1973; a pair of Emmys for her performance as Elizabeth I in the BBC miniseries Elizabeth R; and a Tony for the 2018 Broadway revival of Edward Albee‘s Three Tall Women. She recently completed filming The Great Escaper opposite Michael Caine, according to Larner…

