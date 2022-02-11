In Brief: ‘Better Call Saul’ returning April 18; Disney+ pauses ‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel

AMC on Thursday announced the premiere dates for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. The seven-episode first part of season six will debut on April 18 on AMC and AMC+ with back-to-back episodes. Part two, consisting of six episodes, will begin rolling out on July 11. AMC also revealed three new original short-form series connected to the world of Better Call Saul debuting this spring, including the animated series Slippin’ Jimmy, Cooper’s Bar — starring Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn — and new episodes of the Better Call Saul Employee Training Video series…

Disney+’s Beauty and the Beast prequel series has been put on hold amid delays with creative elements and scheduling challenges with its cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Insiders tell the outlet that the show will eventually be made, but it’s unclear if the cast — including stars Josh Gad and Luke Evans — will be available when, and if, that actually happens. Gad confirmed the news on Twitter, writing in part, “Sadly, ‘Tis true. We tried to make it all work but under the gun it wasn’t meant to be… for now.” Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

Oscar-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola will receive the ICG Publicists Guild‘s Lifetime Achievement Award at the in-person 59th annual Publicists Awards on March 25 at the Beverly Hilton. The guild calls Coppola an “epoch-making writer, director and producer” and “an auteur and innovator in complete command of the medium.” In addition to The Godfather trilogy, Coppola’s credits include 1974’s The Conversation — which he co-wrote — and 1979’s Apocalypse Now. He also produced George Lucas’ Best Picture nominee American Graffiti…

