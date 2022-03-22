In Brief: Ben Stiller starring in ‘The Shining’ on stage, and more

Heeeere’s Benji! Deadline reports A new London stage adaptation of Stephen King‘s horror classic The Shining is in the works with Ben Stiller in talks to play the role of crazed, haunted dad Jack Torrance, portrayed by Jack Nicholson in the 1980 film. Rehearsals are set to begin in the fall, in anticipation of a January 2023 opening. The play is expected to eventually move to Broadway…

Betty Gilpin will reunite with Damon Lindelof, co-writer of the 2020 film The Hunt, for the Peacock drama series Mrs. Davis. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the streamer confirms it’s “an exploration of faith versus technology -— an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.” Lindelof’s previous credits include HBO’s Watchmen and The Leftovers, as well as ABC’s Lost, all of which he co-created and directed. Gilpin will next be seen starring alongside Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in the Starz anthology series Gaslit, premiering April 24…

American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger have been cast as the leads in a pilot for The Winchesters, the CW’s prequel to the hit series Supernatural, according to Variety. Donnelly and Rodger will play Mary Campbell and John Winchester, respectively, the parents of Supernatural protagonists Sam and Dean Winchester, played respectively by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Per Variety, Ackles will narrate Dean’s parents’ love story, detailing how they put it all on the line to not only save their relationship, but the entire world…

The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior has joined the cast of Fast and Furious 10, according to Deadline. She joins Jason Momoa and franchise stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang, who all are expected to return. Diesel will co-produce with Justin Lin, who’s also on board to direct…

