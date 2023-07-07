In Brief: ‘Avatar’ sequel scores for Disney+, and more

The cast of CW’s All American: Homecoming will be downsized a bit for season 2, according to Deadline, with series regulars Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette returning in recurring roles for the upcoming season. Geffri Maya, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Mitchell Edwards will return as regulars, along with Cory Hardrict and Rhoyle Ivy King, though the last two will have reduced episodic guarantees. The status of Camille Hyde, who portrays Thea Mays, is still unknown. The changes come amid budget cuts at the network…

Janet Hubert, best known for originating the role of Vivian Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has been tapped to guest star on Neflix’s Sweet Magnolias, according to Variety. She’ll play Bev Decatur, the mother of Heather Headley‘s Helen, who, in a moment of crisis, seeks Bev’s “unique blend of humor, compassion and tough love,” per the outlet. Sweet Magnolias‘ third season premieres July 20…

Avatar: The Way Of Water debuted on both Disney+ and Max on June 7 with authority, topping Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of June 5-11, while drawing 1.9B viewing minutes between the two streaming services, according to Deadline. The James Cameron film did particularly well among younger audiences, grabbing 75% of viewers under 50 and 50% under 35, the trade reports. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

