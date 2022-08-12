In Brief: Apple TV+ gets more ‘Physical’, and more

Apple TV+ has renewed the dramedy Physical, starring and produced by Rose Byrne, for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The dark comedy, which is set in the 1980s, follows Rose’s character Sheila Rubin through her journey of self-discovery via teaching aerobics. Physical also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba and Lou Taylor Pucci. The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett joined the cast in season two as a successful aerobics instructor/entrepreneur. The renewal comes on the heels of the show’s second-season finale, which dropped August 5. The season-three launch date has yet to be announced…

20th Century Studios on Thursday announced that its romantic comedy Rosaline, starring Booksmart and Dopesick‘s Kaitlyn Dever, will stream October 14 as a Hulu Original. The film, per the studio, is “a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline — played by Dever — who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest.” Heartbroken when Romeo and Juliet, portrayed respectively by Kyle Allen and Isabela Merced, enter into a budding romance, “Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.” Rosaline also stars Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford…

Comedian Wanda Sykes will host Ring Nation, a series featuring viral videos taken from people’s Ring doorbells, according to Deadline. The series will feature clips such as neighbors saving neighbors, marriage proposals, military reunions and silly animals. Sykes is currently starring in season two of Netflix’s The Upshaws, which she created, and will also appear in Hulu’s History of the World Part 2, starring opposite Mel Brooks…

