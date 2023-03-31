In Brief: Apple preparing Lou Gehrig TV series, and more

Apple is teaming with Universal Television and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video for a scripted TV series on the life of Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig tentatively titled The Luckiest Man, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The drama was adapted from Jonathan Eig’s book, Luckiest Man: The Life and Death of Lou Gehrig, who earned the nickname the Iron Horse for his 17 seasons with the New York Yankees, during which he played in 2,130 consecutive games — a record that stood until Baltimore’s Cal Ripkin Jr. topped it in 1995. Gehrig was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1939, the same year he retired after being diagnosed with ALS, which is also now known as “Lou Gehrig’s disease”…

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that it has ordered a new Star Trek series, Starfleet Academy. Per the streamer, Starfleet Academy “will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.” Production is set to begin in 2024…

HBO has released the official trailer for its five-episode limited series White House Plumbers, set to debut on May 1. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux executive produce and star in the series that centers on E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy — played respectively by Harrelson and Theroux — who planned the Watergate burglary that eventually brought down Richard Nixon‘s presidency. White House Plumbers co-stars Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson, Judy Greer, Ike Barinholtz, Kiernan Shipka and Kathleen Turner… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Disney+ dropped a first-look trailer for Season 2 of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., streaming Friday, March 31. The updated take on the series, the original version of which starred Neil Patrick Harris, follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, “a half-Asian, half-white 16-year-old girl with a genius-level intellect who has breezed through college and medical school and is now working as a doctor in Hawaii,” per the streamer…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.