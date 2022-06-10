In Brief: Angelina Jolie going for ‘Blood’, and more

Angelina Jolie will write, direct and produce the indie film Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir, according to Variety. The film, set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict, is based on the international-bestselling novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco, is being billed as exploring “universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing,” according to the trade. Principal photography has begun in the Puglia and Basilicata regions of southern Italy, as well as in Rome…

Jodie Comer is Broadway bound. Deadline reports the Killing Eve actress will make her Broadway debut next spring in Prima Facie. In the play, Comer plays Tessa, “a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game, defending, cross-examining and winning,” per the outlet. “An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.” The play is currently in production on the West End, where it is in its final two weeks of a sold-out run…

Under the Banner of Heaven star Sam Worthington, The Offer‘s Burn Gorman, and Jacob Batalon, star of the Spider-Man films are set to join Kevin Hart in the Netflix feature Lift, according to Deadline. Jean Reno, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Úrsula Corberó, Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra and Paul Anderson also star. Hart will play “a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich”…

