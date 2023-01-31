In Brief: ‘Acapulco’ out at Apple TV+, and more

The premiere of Three Women, starring Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin and Blair Underwood, has been scrapped at Showtime, despite having completed production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The drama series is one of three to get the axe, along with Let the Right One In and American Gigolo, as a result of the premium cable channel’s consolidation with Paramount+. The move follows the announcement that Showtime’s linear network will be rebranded later this year as Paramount+ on Showtime. Three Women sparked a bidding war back in 2019 and is expected to be picked up by another outlet…

Apple TV+ on Monday renewed the comedy series Acapulco for a third season. The series, inspired by the feature film How to Be A Latin Lover, follows a young Mexican man who lands the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco, but learns the job harder than he imagined. In season three, “it’s a time of reconciling past mistakes and exciting new beginnings,” per the streamer. “In the present story, older Maximo — played by Eugenio Derbez — finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.” Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming globally on Apple TV+…

Reboot, the comedy series from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan, has been canceled at Hulu after one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reboot followed the cast of a fictional sitcom who reunite in an effort to reboot the series for Hulu. Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer starred alongside Paul Reiser and Rachel Bloom…

