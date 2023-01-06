In Brief: ’61st Street’, ‘Bonfire’ snuffed by AMC, and more

Variety reports that AMC has decided not to move forward with its legal drama 61st Street or the series adaptation of Invitation to a Bonfire. The second season of 61st Street had already been shot, but AMC no longer plans to air it. Neither will it air four of the six episodes of Invitation to a Bonfire that had already been shot prior to AMC canceling the shows. The decisions were made as part of cost-cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022. Invitation to a Bonfire showrunner Rachel Caris Love tells Deadline she’s already in conversations about finding “a partner who’s capable of giving us the support that we need”…

Lukas Gage has been added to the cast of Fargo‘s upcoming fifth season. Gage will play Lars Olmstead, opposite previously announced cast members Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Joe Keery, according to Variety. The FX limited series “has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different,” according to FX, which adds the fifth installment will be “Set in 2019,” and asks, “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”…

Loving‘s Ruth Negga is set to star in Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series Presumed Innocent, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in final negotiations, according to Deadline. Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, the series, from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, is a reimagining of the book, published in 1987, exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together…

