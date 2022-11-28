In Brief: ‘1923’ trailer drops, and more

Paramount+ on Sunday dropped the official trailer for the new Yellowstone prequel 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The new original drama series, per the streamer, “will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara — played respectively by Ford and Mirren. The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” 1923 debuts December 18 on Paramount+…

Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt comedian and former dean of the Friars Club, died of a heart attack Sunday morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter tells Deadline. He was 85. Most recently, he appeared on the Amazon Prime series Red Oaks. His other TV appearances included guest spots on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and The Tonight Show, among others…

Wherever you spent Thanksgiving, there’s a good chance you were tuned into the National League Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. The contest, which Dallas won 28-20, set a new regular season record, according to Fox Sports, drawing 42 million viewers tuning in to the network and its streaming platform. The Giants were also involved in the previous record-setting game, held on December 3, 1990 against the San Francisco 49ers…

