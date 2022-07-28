Imagine Dragons launches Instagram account dedicated to 10th anniversary of ‘﻿Night Visions’

Imagine Dragons has launched a new Instagram account dedicated to the upcoming 10th anniversary of the band’s 2012 debut album, Night Visions.

The account, which has the handle @DragonWagon, so far includes one post: a video of a young ID touring in a bus and rehearsing.

“Celebrating 10 years of Night Visions,” the page’s description reads.

Night Visions was first released September 4, 2012, and made stars out of Dan Reynolds and company with the singles “Radioactive,” “Demons” and “It’s Time.” The album has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA, while “Radioactive” and “Demons” have both been certified Diamond.

Imagine Dragons released their latest album, Mercury — Act 2, earlier this month. They’ll launch a U.S. tour in support of the record August 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah.