“I’m never gonna live this down”: Paul Bettany after wife Jennifer Connelly’s ‘Top Gun’ sequel tops ‘Infinity War’

Paul Bettany is no longer the king of his castle — in terms of the domestic box office at least — after Top Gun: Maverick flew past Avengers: Infinity War‘s theatrical take in the States.

The Tom Cruise film, which also stars Bettany’s real-life wife, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time in the U.S., bumping Bettany’s Marvel movie down a peg with a to-date take of more than $683 million.

By comparison, Avengers: Infinity War finished its 2018 run with $678 million in the States.

Bettany marked the occasion with an Instagram post of Variety‘s coverage of the news, along with the characteristically dry caption, “I’m just never gonna live this down in my house.”

At least the Emmy-nominated WandaVision actor, who has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008’s Iron Man, can take comfort in the fact that Infinity War cleared more than $2 billion worldwide. That said, Maverick‘s no slouch, with over a billion bucks in the bank globally.

