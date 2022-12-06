Ice Cube says Warner Bros. is holding up additional ‘Friday’ films

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ice Cube wants more Friday films just as much as fans do, but he says that Warner Bros. is holding things up.

“I’ve written two scripts,” the rapper shared while on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast Dec. 2. “One of them they said the timing wasn’t right, but it was totally right and then the next one they just kind of put it in what we call development hell.”

“They holding on to the classics and they don’t want to go forward,” he adds, “I don’t know if it’s personal or not.”

Friday, released in 1995, spawned two sequels with 2000’s Next Friday and 2002’s Friday After Next. A fourth Friday installment is tentatively titled Last Friday.

Elaborating on the situation, Ice Cube explained that he can’t move forward with another film because Warner Bros. has distribution control.

“Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it back. So, we’ll either wait for that time, or we’ll keep trying to convince them that they need to let us control the movie. It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.”

As for whether the rapper and actor would consider purchasing the rights from Warner Bros., Ice Cube refuses.

“I ain’t putting s*** up for it. F*** no,” he said. “They need to give it to me, and they gon’ make money. I’m not about to pay for my own stuff, that’s stupid…They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money, and make the fans happy…We can do a lot with it.”

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.