Ian Harding reveals how ‘Long Slow Exhale’ showed him why ‘Pretty Little Liars’ can’t “be made today”

Long Slow ExhaleÂ airedÂ itsÂ cliffhanger season finale on Monday and starÂ Ian Harding, who plays disgraced assistant coach Eddie Hagan, revealed howÂ Pretty Little LiarsÂ prepared him for the sinister role.

Fans areÂ made to question whether Eddie actuallyÂ groomed and sexually abused theÂ star player of the women’s college basketball team — but the dark truth comes out in the final episodes.

While Harding admitted to ABC Audio it was “painful” playing Eddie, heÂ was given an edge thanks to the Freeform seriesÂ Pretty Little Liars, where he played a similar role.Â Â

“The abuse of power is abuse of power,” Harding saidÂ ofÂ playing Ezra Fitz, who dated a student in the series.Â Harding noted theÂ show, which ran from 2010 to 2017, didn’t explore “what actually happens when certain desires are acted upon” and that madeÂ starring inÂ Long Slow ExhaleÂ “cathartic in a way.”

“I don’t thinkÂ Pretty Little LiarsÂ can necessarily be made today,” he added, noting how characters like Ezra should have been accused of abuse and held accountable, just like Eddie.

The truth about Eddie wasn’t the only surpriseÂ Long Slow ExhaleÂ had in store.Â Â Josh LucasÂ stars as the university’s athletic director, Hillman Ford, who is murderedÂ amidÂ the university’s sexual abuse scandal.Â Â

Lucas found playing theÂ character “thrilling” because of the many “bad, complicated” decisions he madeÂ to control theÂ scandalÂ that result in him “falling so badly from grace.” It’s revealed in the final episodes thatÂ Rose Rollins‘ characterÂ J.C. Abernathy, the basketball team’s head coach, killed him in self defense.

Lyric Bent, who plays J.C.’s husband, Garrett, and helps her cover up the murder, noted, “It was scary playing [him]… [but] that scare factor was also interesting and intriguing.”Â Â

Long Slow ExhaleÂ is streaming now on SpectrumTV.

