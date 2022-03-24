“I want my money! This is not fair!” Wendy Williams takes to Instagram to decry control over her finances

Wendy Williams has posted an Instagram video in which she blasts the people she claims have frozen her access to her own money.

As previously reported, in court documents, Wells Fargo requested a conservatorship for the talk show host because it believes “she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation” — an allegation Wendy has denied.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair,” Williams says in her post. Schiller, a financial advisor at Wells Fargo, reportedly led the bank to freeze Wendy’s funds.

“Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair,” Wendy goes on. “And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money.”

The former talk show host previously told Good Morning America that the situation has prevented her from fulfilling her financial obligations, including mortgage payments and employee payroll.

In her video, Williams also puts her former manager, Bernie Young, on blast, claiming, “I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card.”

“You’re no good…,” she says of Young, who according to a recent report in The Sun claimed Williams’ affairs need to be overseen because “she suffers serious health problems.”

Wendy continues, “A former doctor… had medical information about me that I never even got! It was sent over to Lori Schiller. So I haven’t gotten this stuff. I fired this doctor and, again, all I want to know is where is my money? This is not right! And certainly, this is not fair.”

“The New York court system, without evidence is being weird to me,” Wendy laments.

In February, Wells Fargo denied any “improper actions” to People, claiming, “The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.