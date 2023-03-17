“I think it’s time”: Tyra Banks says she’s ready to “graduate” from hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Disney+

Model, entrepreneur and Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks revealed she’s ready to “graduate from the ballroom floor to the stock market floor.”

Tyra, who has co-hosted the reality competition show since 2020, was caught by TMZ cameras on a shopping trip in Santa Monica, California, Thursday, and had a “mic drop” moment when she explained she was ready to move on.

As it turns out, Banks was picking up some sundae supplies as “research and development” for her ice cream brand Smize and Dreams, proof the brand is on her mind.

“I’m really focused on business, like crazy, crazy focused,” she explained, noting her ice cream brand is “global” and coming to the U.S.

“I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship, but also producing more TV, but behind the scenes,” she told the gossip site, adding, “So, you know what? I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

When she was asked if that meant she was stepping away from DWTS, Tyra said she thinks it’s time, describing herself as an entrepreneur at heart.

“I really, really want to focus on my business and you can’t do that hosting a show,” she expressed, noting she is producing new television projects, including a “business show.”

“You’ll see me creating things, not just hosting things,” she added. “From the ballroom to the boardroom, baby!” Tyra exclaimed.

So far, there has been no official reaction from ABC.

Dancing with the Stars currently streams on Disney+, the streaming service from ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

