“I miss him” — Mario Cantone mourns ‘…And Just Like That’ co-star Willie Garson

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Sex and the City veteran Willie Garson was only able to film three episodes of the show’s updated incarnation …And Just Like That before he died in September of pancreatic cancer.

But Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s onscreen husband, Anthony Marentino, recently told Gilbert Gottfried‘s Amazing Colossal Show on SiriusXM that he’s still in mourning over the loss of SATC‘s Stanford Blanch.

“Well, Willie, he’s in the first three episodes and he’s so alive and brilliant and hilarious in this,” Cantone explained.

Garson’s death “was a real shock,” the actor says. “None of us knew…it was terrible. It was very sad.”

Cantone praised Garson for being a great dad to son Nathen, who Willie adopted back in 2009.

“We lived on separate coasts, so I didn’t see [Willie] a lot, but every time we did a benefit together, or like we did a couple of readings on Zoom, during COVID we were zooming. We were always, like, texting each other talking s***,” said Mario.

“But I miss him,” Cantone explained. “[He] made me laugh so hard and he was a great TV husband. Oh God, he was loved. And he was brilliant and hilarious and just, he was everything. I miss him a lot.”

…And Just Like that, also starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, airs on HBO Max.

