“I am gonna cry” – Halle Bailey reveals Ariel doll from ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey‘s version of Ariel in The Little Mermaid will be seen in theaters — and possibly stores, too. In an Instagram post Monday, the singer revealed her character has its own doll, which even has a mole just like hers.

“I have something really exciting to reveal to you all. I am gonna cry,” she said in a video. “This is the new Little Mermaid doll! I am literally choking up because this means so much to me.”

“And to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal,” the singer continued. “And look, she even has my mole! See? And the hair, and the tail … I’m just stunned, so I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I’m gonna steal this and take it home.”

She wrote in the post’s caption, “Omg…the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character…brb gonna go cry now.”

Halle stars as Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, set to premiere May 23 in theaters nationwide. It’s not clear when or if her new doll will be released.

