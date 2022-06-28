Husband and wife Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn hosting dating reality show ‘The Real Love Boat’

Paramount+ 2021/Monty Brinton — CBS

Real life husband and wife Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn will help couples look for love of their own on a new CBS dating reality show inspired by the classic ’70s series The Love Boat.

The Real Love Boat will take place aboard a Princess Cruise ship, like the show that inspired it. The new series will “bring singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love,” CBS teases.

“Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” the network continues. “Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including captain and cruise director, will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.”

CBS notes that after nearly one month at sea, one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip, courtesy of Princess Cruises.

For their part, O’Connell and Romijn noted, “After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true.”

The celebrity couple added, “When we heard it was aboard THE REAL LOVE BOAT, that dream got an iconic theme song – ‘we promise something for everyone.'”

For the pair, the show is a continued relationship with CBS: O’Connell is a co-host of The Talk, and Romijn is a crew member on a ship of another kind, the USS Enterprise, in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The Real Love Boat show sets sail Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m.

