Howie Mandel “home and doing better” after passing out at Starbucks

NBC/Trae Patton

Howie Mandel is home from the hospital after passing out at a Los Angeles Starbucks on Wednesday.

“I am home and doing better,” Mandel assured fans on Twitter that evening.

“I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar,” he continued. “I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

TMZ reported earlier in the day that the 65-year-old America’s Got Talent judge was at his local Starbucks with his wife and friends when he suddenly passed out and fell over before.

Paramedics were reportedly called to the scene, but eyewitnesses tell the gossip website that Mandel, who had been placed on a nearby cement bench, was able to sit up by the time paramedics arrived.

Earlier this week, the St. Elsewhere alum shared that he had undergone an endoscopy and a colonoscopy.

“Colonoscopy,” he captioned the clip on Instagram. “Recovery audition.”

