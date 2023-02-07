‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’, 20 years later: Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey reminisce about the rom-com

McConaughey and Hudson in 2007 – Jemal Countess/WireImage

This year marks the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey celebrated the 2003 film in an Instagram live session on Monday.

“I think it’s so amazing,” Hudson said. “We got lucky to be in such a classic one, you know.”

The film follows Hudson’s character, Andie Anderson, a magazine columnist who devised a plan to dupe McConaughey’s Ben Berry into leaving her in 10 days. But like all good rom-coms, the two end up falling for each other.

“Everyone wants to know … what’s it like to kiss McConaughey,” Hudson began. “And my whole thing is we’re always in weird environments. There was only one time when we kissed that was so nice and gentle in the bathroom.”

“Yeah, everything else was not climate control,” McConughey added.

“Or you’re on the Brooklyn Bridge and the wind is blowing in your face…” Hudson laughed.

McConaughey said of their chemistry, “We enjoyed going toe to toe. It was fair game and we knew it wasn’t personal — and hopefully the camera’s rolling while it’s happening…I think we can…take the joke further … We were never afraid to push it where some would consider it to be too far.”

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days has enjoyed a revival on social media, with many delivering some of the film’s lines on TikTok or singing to Carly Simon‘s “You’re So Vain.”

“There’s been this whole viral How to Lose a Guy moment and it’s basically introduced our movie to an entirely new generation of young kids,” Hudson said. “And all these younger kids are…lip-syncing and doing moments for it.”

McConaughey agreed: “…They’re like, ‘We just watched your movie for the fifth time’ — and it’s very current to them.”

