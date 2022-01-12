‘House of Gucci’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and more top nominations for 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

This morning, the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Instagram Live by The Mandalorian and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson and tick, tick… BOOM!‘s Vanessa Hudgens. The online announcement began with an introduction from current SAG president Fran Drescher.
Dawson and Hudgens were enthusiastic throughout their presentation, riffing on nominated shows and fellow performers they love — Dawson called Yellowstone “The Sopranos with horses,” and Hudgens cheered when announcing her tick, tick co-star Andrew Garfield‘s Best Actor nomination.
As previously reported, the 28th Annual SAG Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, broadcast live on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Helen Mirren will be the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.
Here are a list of this year’s nominees across film and TV:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga – Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix: Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning – The Great
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Jean Smart – Hacks
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
