Horseback chases, cars and Tom Cruise running: ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ teaser debuts

Paramount Pictures has dropped the first teaser-trailer for the series’ seventh chapter, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, and to say it’s action-packed is an understatement.

The snippet teases chases on horseback in the desert, in cars on the streets of Europe, and of course, many shots of Tom Cruise‘s super spy, Ethan Hunt, running.

“Your days of fighting for the so-called ‘greater good’ are over,” Hunt is told by his one-time boss Kittridge, played again by Henry Czerny, who appeared in 1996’s very first M:I movie.

“This is our chance to control the truth,” he says, before adding, “You need to choose a side.”

By the look on Hunt’s face, he chooses to go rogue, again.

The teaser also features its share of brutal hand-to-hand fighting, with Esai Morales — apparently the heavy — as well as Guardians of the Galaxy vet Pom Klementieff, and her Marvel movie colleague Hayley Atwell getting in on the action this time around. The film also stars returning M:I players Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

The teaser is capped by the feat Cruise has called the most dangerous he’s ever done: Driving a speeding motorcycle off a cliff, launching the actor into the air for a skydiving stunt.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One opens July 14, 2023.

