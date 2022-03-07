Holy update, Batman! ‘The Batman’ actually made $134 million over the weekend

Warner Bros. Pictures

As reported, The Batman was this weekend’s box office champ, but a recalculation of the numbers shows that the film made even more money than previously thought.

Variety reports that Robert Pattinson‘s first turn as the Dark Knight actually made $134 million in the U.S.; estimated numbers on Sunday had said that the Matt Reeves-directed movie had made $128.5 million.

The discrepancy was chalked up to a stronger-than-thought Sunday performance stateside. The movie made $34.1 million on the last day of the weekend, when ticket sales generally slow down. The Warner Bros. film has earned $258 million worldwide.

The Batman notched the best weekend performance of 2022, and it’s only the second film in the pandemic era to open to over $100 million in a weekend — the other being the more than $1.8 billion-grossing Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened late last year.

Meanwhile, one of those fans who apparently checked out The Batman this weekend was none other than Taylor Swift.

Taylor took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to praise the new film, and, in particular, Zoë Kravitz‘s portrayal of the iconic character, Catwoman. Certified cat-fan Taylor posted a photo of Kravitz onscreen, adding, “@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,” Taylor captioned the post. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!”

Taylor and Zoë have apparently been friends for quite a while: There are photos of them out together in New York City in 2016.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.