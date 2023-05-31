Hold onto your bucks: Sam Neill auctioning off trove of ‘Jurassic’ treasures for charity

Neill in ‘Jurassic Park’ – Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Sam Neill, the actor beloved for his role as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films, is digging into his archives for a good cause.

“My Jurassic Park boots, along with my Jurassic World hat, scarf, shirt, and jacket are up for auction at Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on 28th June,” the actor announced.

Going on the block are the aforementioned Timberland boots, estimated to fetch anywhere from $6,000 to $12,000. “These boots were made for kicking dinosaurs, in the words of the old song. And indeed they did, in the first Jurassic Park. I ran for miles in them,” Neill comments.

The shirt could fetch between $4,000 and $8,000, while Grant’s handkerchief, which he wore around his neck onscreen, is estimated to sell for $2,000 to $4,000. However, in any Hollywood memorabilia auction, these and other items often sell for more than they’re estimated when the hammer finally falls.

Neill explains, “These items are utterly unique, possibly even iconic if you’re a fan. Most importantly, the full proceeds will go towards helping support refugee children through the vital and incredible work of UNICEF UK.”

Neill’s charitable contributions aside, the auction will feature a treasure trove of other props, wardrobe pieces, scripts, and signage from iconic films like Alien and Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope, to newer classics like 300 and 3:10 to Yuma.

