“Hobbs is back”: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirms lead in second ‘Fast and Furious’ spinoff

ABC/Paula Lobo

After his surprise reappearance in a post-credits scene in Fast X, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to make a “long awaited” announcement that his Fast character, lawman Luke Hobbs, will be back on the big screen.

“It’s true,” Johnson said in a video. “Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise.”

In the caption for the video, Johnson noted the next movie to feature the legendary lawman “will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for Fast X: Part II.”

The latter film is set for release in 2025.

The superstar referenced the beef between him and Fast series star and producer Vin Diesel, which at one point had Johnson vowing he wouldn’t return to the “family.”

“Last summer Vin Diesel and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson explained. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters and fans that we love. I’ve built my career on an ‘audience first’ mentality and that will always serve as my north star.”

Johnson called the reaction to his appearance in the 10th film in the Fast saga “humbling and gratifying,” adding keeping the post-credit scene a secret was “hard as hell.”

The upcoming film will be co-produced by Johnson and Diesel through their respective production companies, 7 Bucks and One Race.

The first Fast spinoff, 2019’s Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, had Johnson starring, with fellow Fast troupe member Jason Statham playing Hobbs’ frenemy Deckard Shaw.

Directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch — and featuring Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, in a minor role — the action movie was a smash, earning more than $760 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.