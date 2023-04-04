Hilaria Baldwin wishes hubby Alec “peace and happiness” for his 65th birthday in kid-filled pic

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

To commemorate his 65th birthday Monday, Alec Baldwin is seen with all of his children and wife Hilaria, in a photo she shared to Instagram.

For the photo, Hilaria managed to wrangle the entire Baldwin brood: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, 1-year-old María, and their youngest, 5-month-old Ilaria.

“A photo of our wildness, just as we are,” she began her caption. “May this year bring you peace, health, and happiness. We feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it. Happy birthday, Alec—we love you.”

The actor is also the father to 27-year-old Ireland, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Baldwin is still facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the movie set shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He has pleaded not guilty.

A hearing is set for next month for Baldwin and the movie’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was also charged in the shooting, and it will decide if there’s enough evidence against them to go to trial.

Baldwin fired a live bullet at Hutchins during a rehearsal scene for the Western; a live round had been chambered into the weapon, which he claims was previously declared “cold,” or safe to handle.

Recently, that first movie’s assistant director David Halls was sentenced to sixth months of unsupervised probation in part of a plea deal related to his connection to the shooting; he reportedly handed Baldwin the weapon for which Gutierrez-Reed was responsible on set.

