“He played people”: ‘She Said’ trailer highlights Harvey Weinstein’s MeToo takedown

The dramatic fall from grace of one-time Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein takes center stage in the upcoming drama She Said, the trailer for which just dropped.

An adaptation of the book of the same name written by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the film chronicles their Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times exposé on Weinstein, which eventually led to his trial, conviction and imprisonment on sex assault charges.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as the two journalists in the Universal Pictures film. The studio teases that the reporters “broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.”

She Said is set to open in theaters November 18.

