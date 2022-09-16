He has the meats: A creepy Evan Peters haunts ‘Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Netflix

Evan Peters gives off some deadly creepy vibes in the new trailer to Netflix’s upcoming serial killer series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Peters reteamed with his American Horror Story director Ryan Murphy for the project, playing the notorious murderer who killed 17 people between 1978 and 1991.

Dahmer also reportedly dabbled in cannibalism, allegedly dining on some of his victims and keeping their body parts in his freezer.

The clip begins with one of his soon-to-be victims stepping into Dahmer’s apartment and immediately noticing the terrible smell — from his earlier kills.

The odor didn’t go unnoticed by his neighbor, played by Niecy Nash, who confronts him about it. “You have power tools going off all hours of the night, and I hear screaming coming from your apartment,” she says.

By way of an apology, Dahmer offers her a “gift” — a sandwich he made himself.

“I’m not eating that. I don’t know what’s in it,” she protests.

“It’s just meat,” Dahmer smiles.

Niecy’s character apparently calls the cops on the killer, only to be ignored — until authorities step in to collect the bodies. “I called y’all for months!” she laments. “And now it’s too late! Y’all came too late!”

The streaming service teases, “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”

The trailer ends with Niecy still facing off with Dahmer over the sandwich.

“Eat it,” he demands.

Monster debuts September 21 on Netflix.

